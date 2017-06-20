Penquis Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Decades of serving the people of Maine celebrated in Bangor Tuesday evening.

Penquis turns 50 this year.

The golden anniversary party was held at the Cross Center with more than 300 people attending the event..

Penquis officials said that as they look back at 50 years of accomplishments, it’s also a time to look at what’s next.

“Work closely with partners to really move the needle on poverty in Maine” said Penquis President Kara Hay. “We need to make sure that people aren’t living in poverty and have the opportunities for a brighter future. There’s opportunity to work and learn and have all of our people thrive.”

Among those in attendance, Senator George Mitchell, who delivered remarks during the event.