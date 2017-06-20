Muggy, with A Few Showers & T’storms Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Our Tuesday will start out mostly cloudy with patchy fog but later in the morning some partial sunshine will likely develop and that will cause another round of scattered showers and thundershowers to pop-up. Today’s showers and storms don’t appear to be nearly as strong as today’s storms, with high temps running in the 70s to near 80 this afternoon. On Wednesday an upper level trough may kick off a stray shower or two, especially north and west of the Bangor Region, otherwise the skies will become partly sunny. Thursday looks like the pick of the week weatherwise as high pressure moves into the Northeast. An approaching cold front will likely bring another round of scattered showers and storms back to Maine later Friday into early Saturday.

Today: Early patchy fog then variably cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and a southwest breeze around 10 mph. High temps in the 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with a stray shower or two possible and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps between 73 and 82.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Early showers possible then variably cloudy, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist