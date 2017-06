Mountain Biking Clinics Being Offered in Bangor

Sarah Vickers held a mountain bike clinic for women last week, 40 showed up, and many of them were in their 40’s and 50’s.

We caught up with the Bangor elementary school teacher this week at Essex Woods. It’s a beautifully groomed area for off-road biking with hills and turns.

The clinic next week is for kids and is sponsored by Bangor Parks and Recreation.