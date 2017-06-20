Motorist Indicted for Crash That Killed Maine Couple

WOOLWICH, Maine (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a Maine woman on manslaughter and drunken driving charges stemming from a head-on collision that killed a couple in January.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was caused when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Danielle Ward veered into oncoming traffic on U.S. 1 in Woolwich.

Killed were the occupants of another vehicle, 70-year-old Robert Martin and his wife, 76-year-old wife, Carolyn, both of Woolwich. Ward and three of her seven passengers, all children, were injured.

The Times Record (http://bit.ly/2top87A ) reports that Ward had previous OUI convictions in 2009 and in 2013. The Hope woman was being held on $50,000 cash, or $100,000 worth of property at the Two Bridges Jail; it wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Times Record, http://www.timesrecord.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/20/2017 10:21:02 AM (GMT -4:00)