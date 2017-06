Maine Supreme Court Finds “Excessive Friendliness” Not Grounds for New Trial

The Maine Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of an Augusta man accused of molesting a child.

Andrew Seamon, 50, was convicted of sexually assaulting an eight-year old boy.

His lawyer says Seamon has known the detective who questioned him for decades, and claims the interview was a case of “excessive friendliness.”

The high court disagreed.