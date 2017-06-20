Maine Attorney General Joins Other State AGs in Investigating Opioid Manufacturing Practices

The Attorney General in multiple states are combining their efforts to investigate the practices of opioid manufacturers.

Maine’s Attorney General is part of that effort.

According to Janet Mills, the vast majority of people arrested for possession of heroin or fentanyl said their addiction began with pain killers.

She says the Attorneys General want to know what role drug-makers may have played in creating or prolonging the epidemic.

According to Mills, since 2010, nearly 800 Mainers died from an overdose of pharmaceutical opioids, compared to about 600 who died from an illicit drug, such as heroin.