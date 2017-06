Mahaney’s Sailing Achievements Being Recognized Through art at Middlebury

Kevin Mahaney of Bangor battled for the America’s Cup 22 years ago. His boat from those races has a new life this summer as the Middlebury College Museum of Art just opened the exhibition: “Young America: Roy Lichtenstein and the America’s Cup.”

Mahaney went to Middlebury College. The boat will be on display until the middle of August.