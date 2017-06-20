Lobster Roll Day at Governor’s Draws Large Crowds

Lobster rolls to go.

Folks flocked to Governor’s locations across the state Tuesday to get their hands on the popular treat.

It’s part of the restaurant’s annual Lobster Roll Day event.

We stopped by the Old Town location.

“This isn’t your typical drive through. Folks are lined up around the corner and it’s all for one thing. Lobster rolls.”

“We started for our 50th anniversary eight years ago.”

“I come every year.”

“We had so much fun with it… and now it’s tradition.”

Lobster Roll Day is being celebrated at Governor’s Restaurant locations across the state with a special low price on the favorite treat.

“We’re doing lobster rolls all day. All you have to do is come in.”

A Mainers’ love for seafood knows no bounds.

“We had a study lunch rush. The line was wrapped around the building.”

Regardless of the wait time.

“Lobster rolls are the best thing in Maine”.

“You’re digging right in! They’re fresh.”

“Their lobsters are so fresh. And they stuff em.”

“This year we have our online ordering. We have a 10 pack. So we’ve sold a lot of 10 packs. So not only are people getting one lobster roll, they’re getting 10 which is great.”

For some folks, lobster just doesn’t do it for them.

“Never had a lobster roll. Why? Scared of seafood, ha ha.”

“Actually I’m not a fan of lobster. It’s hard to believe, but I’ve never been a fan of the taste.”

For others, they travel across the country to get their fix.

“What, that I came from Arizona to get a lobster roll? Yeah.”

Dedication and an appetite that can’t be satisfied by just one roll.

“We’re only picking up two for the road. He’s sneaking to get some. Someone already picked up 16 for him. We already had 16 picked up and sent to Lincoln.”

Whether you’re from Arizona or just down the road in Old Town, you can’t beat a good lobster roll.

“Any excuse you can have to eat a lobster roll is a good excuse.”

25,000 lobster rolls were sold last year.

This year, totals from all six Governor’s locations are nearing 23,000.

If you haven’t had a chance to get one yet, Governor’s will be open until 9 tonight.