Hampden Historical Society Raising Funds to Renovate Kinsley House

Jun 20, 20173:49 PM EDT
The Hampden Historical Society announced today new uprades to the Martin Kinsley House.

The house was purchased in 1981 and has served as a museum and the society’s home ever since.

Their goal is to raise $500,000 through the capital campaign, “Our History Lives Here.”

They’re still looking to raise over $200,000.

“We have a lot of history here, a lot of information, and a lot of objects and we’re trying to preserve it for the future of our children,” says Herb Frost, Assistant Treasurer and Campaign Co-Chair.

The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Sites by the Department of Interior in 1983.

