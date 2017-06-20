Hampden Historical Society Raising Funds to Renovate Kinsley House

The Hampden Historical Society announced today new uprades to the Martin Kinsley House.
The house was purchased in 1981 and has served as a museum and the society’s home ever since.
Their goal is to raise $500,000 through the capital campaign, “Our History Lives Here.”
They’re still looking to raise over $200,000.
“We have a lot of history here, a lot of information, and a lot of objects and we’re trying to preserve it for the future of our children,” says Herb Frost, Assistant Treasurer and Campaign Co-Chair.
The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Sites by the Department of Interior in 1983.