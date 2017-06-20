Governor LePage Comments on Possibility of Government Shutdown

Governor LePage said in an interview with WVOM Radio today, he doesn’t think there will be a government shutdown because of the political fallout for Democrats.

But he did say they’re still preparing for a shutdown.

LePage says, “I’m going to ask the commissioners to take a look at what are the most vital services that are being provided in each agency and what do we have to do and we’re having the lawyers look into what needs to happen if in case they can’t come to an agreement.”

The Governor says he’ll veto any budget deal that “hurts Maine” even if he gets it at the eleventh hour.