Former CFO of Brooklin Boat Yard Changes Plea in Embezzlement Case

The former chief financial officer for Brooklin Boat Yard has admitted to embezzling about three quarters of a million dollars from the company.

50-year-old Steven Nygren of Massachusetts pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Bangor.

He changed his plea after a judge found him competent to stand trial.

Nygren’s charged with 65 counts of bank fraud, credit card fraud and tax evasion.

Court documents say he stole $732,000 for more than a year beginning in June of 2014.

Authorities say he also used company credit cards to pay for more than $60,000 in personal purchases.