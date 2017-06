Fairfield Man Charged with Criminal Use of Explosives

A Fairfield man faces charges after police were told he made an explosive device and planned to set it off.

25-year-old Wayne Hargrove is charged with criminal use of explosives.

He’s free on bail.

Police say they searched his home and found the explosive.

The device was taken to a secure location and detonated.

Hargrove is set to be in court in August.