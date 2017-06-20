Disabled Persons Say Congressman Poliquin’s Office is Inaccessible

Disabled persons turned out at Congressman Bruce Poliquin’s office at Union Plaza in Bangor today to demonstrate the difficulty they say they have getting into that office.

They say lack of a working doorbell outside the building and three steps leading into the actual office space are barriers to connecting with their Congressman.

Marianne Fricke, a disabled constituent says, “I feel left out, I feel like I have no power. I wouldn’t expect him necessarily to be here, but even if he were I wouldn’t be able to get down the stairs. It’s not accessible. Why would he choose an office downstairs where people with handicaps can’t get in?”

Congressman Poliquin’s Office responded saying, “We have a longstanding policy to meet individuals with mobility disabilities at alternate locations that meet their specific needs, including a fully-accessible meeting space in the building our office is located in. We have consulted with legal counsel and we are confident that the office is in compliance with our accessibility obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.”