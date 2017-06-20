Darling’s Auto Group Gives Back to Veterans’ Charities

Darling’s Auto group in Bangor raised money for various veterans charities last month.

It was a Memorial Day promotion.

Darling’s customers could donate to the charity of their choice after buying a vehicle.

The promotion raised $27,200 for five programs across Maine.

“We continue to do this kind of stuff. We got to make sure that the community is served well and the community takes care of us and we want to take care of them,” says Vice President, Kevin Tesseo.

The Betsy Ann Ross House of Hope, the Travis Mills’ Foundation, and the Maine Veteran’s Project will also receive checks this week.