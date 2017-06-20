Cumberland County Judge Denies Portland Landlord’s Retrial Request

A Cumberland County judge denied Portland landlord Gregory Nisbet’s request for a new trial.

Nisbet owned an apartment building on Noyes Street where six people died in a fire in 2014.

He was convicted last year on a misdemeanor.

He was acquitted of six charges of manslaughter.

In his request for a new trial, Nisbet claimed the prosecution should have turned over a memo from the fire marshal’s office regarding size requirements for windows.

Although the judge ruled prosecutors should have provided the document to the defense, he concluded it made no difference, since the windows in the Noyes Street were one third the size required.

Nisbet has 21 days to file an appeal.