Cross Insurance Center Gala to Celebrate Three Non-Profits

The Fourth Annual Cross Insurance Center Gala Celebrates Three Non-Profits, Gala Chair Brian Williams stopped by the TV5 studios to tell us more about it.

Giving back to the region has never been so much fun.

Save the Date! On Friday, December 8, 2017, the Friends of the Cross Insurance Center will host its fourth annual Gala at the Cross Insurance Center.

Highlighting the hallmark creation of the Cross Insurance Center, the Gala is an opportunity to celebrate our community, its successes and the continuing economic development work of the region.

The Gala is a fabulous evening of dinner and dancing, and this year it will double as the community’s most spectacular holiday party. The Gala is also the single largest evening of giving back in the region. The Friends of the Cross Insurance Center is raising money now to give substantial gifts to three local non-profits that are doing outstanding work “lifting people up” in our community – Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, Good Samaritan Agency of Bangor, and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor.

The three organizations being honored all provide critical programs and services that help individuals and families improve the quality of their lives. Each organization will receive a fixed gift and each will be in the running for an additional bonus gift based on Gala attendee voting during the event.

“The Gala committee is excited to continue the tradition of giving back to the community in a meaningful way and having a fun time doing it,” said Brian Williams, chair of the Friends of the Cross Insurance Center Gala committee. “Bringing attention to three organizations that lift people up in our community makes it all the more important.”

“This funding will be critical to our being able to build a second house this year. We have been building one per year, so this expands our capacity to serve more families,” said Lynn Hempen, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor. “We can’t wait for December 8th, and the Board, volunteers and staff of Habitat are very appreciative.”

Gala organizers encourage all regional residents plan early to join in celebrating all the good our region does. Sponsorship and ticketing details will be available soon at crosscentergala.com and the Friends of the Cross Insurance Center Facebook page.