Coast Guard Officer Rewarded for Role in Cliff Rescue

A Coast Guard officer received a medal yesterday for his role in a cliff rescue at Acadia National Park last October.

28 year old Xavier Morin was hiking the Precipice Trail when he fell 60 feet off a cliff.

It took nine hours to rescue him.

According to the Coast Guard, Petty Officer Second Class Mario Estevane climbed across a 1,000 foot cliff face, all the while maneuvering a 45 pound rescue basket over large boulders and ledges as well as thick brush.

Estevane then rappelled himself down to the ledge, clinging only to scrub brush in high winds and driving rain.