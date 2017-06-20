Bangor Chamber of Commerce Moves to New Location

The Bangor Chamber of Commerce has moved.

It’s now located at 2 Hammond Street in downtown Bangor.

It’s larger than the previous space which chamber officials say lets them offer more meeting space for communities.

They tell us they’re in a prime location.

Deb Neuman, President and CEO of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce says, “It’s great to be here in the midst of commerce of all the exciting things that are happening downtown. So, we really love it. We do serve 21 communities so we are a regional chamber, but we think it’s a great spot for our members to find us and for visitors to find us as well.”

The Chamber is still getting settled into its new space.

They urge local businesses to bring by brochures for the reception area.