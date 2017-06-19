West Gardiner Shooting Investigation Continues

WEST GARDINER, Maine (AP) – Police in Maine say they have interviewed the person who shot and killed a man outside a party over the weekend, but have not yet determined if anyone will be charged with a crime.

Forty-one-year-old James Haskell was found dead outside a home in West Gardiner early Saturday.

Police say they interviewed a number of people at the party, including the person who fired the shots.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy before determining the next step in the case.

