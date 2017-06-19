Warm & Humid With Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon & Evening

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A cold front will approach the state this afternoon, eventually crossing through the state late tonight and during the day Tuesday. As the front approaches this afternoon, we’ll see plenty of clouds along with showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. Skies will be variably cloudy today and any sunshine that we see will only help to fuel our shower and thunderstorm chances. Southerly winds ahead of the approaching front are transporting a very humid airmass into the region which will make for a warm and very humid day across the region with dewpoints in the mid-60s to low 70s and temperatures mainly in the mid-70s to low 80s inland and near 70° along the coast this afternoon. Any time the dewpoints get above 60°, the humidity is noticeable and it feels sticky but when dewpoints get to the mid-60s to around 70°, that’s when it feels uncomfortable and that’s what we’ll have for today into tonight. With all the humidity in the air, any showers and thunderstorms that we see today will have the potential to produce torrential downpours resulting in a couple inches of rain in a short amount of time. Also, there is the potential that some of the thunderstorms could become severe with small hail and damaging winds. The best chance for severe thunderstorms today will be for areas from Bangor, points north, west and south. So if you have any outdoor plans for today, keep in mind very heavy rainfall is possible along with the chance for severe thunderstorms. So keep an eye to the sky today and if you hear thunder, head indoors. The cold front will slowly move into the state tonight which will continue our shower and thunderstorm chances through the overnight. And like today, any of the showers and thunderstorms that we see tonight could produce torrential downpours. It will remain very warm and humid tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 60s to near 70° for nighttime lows.

The cold front will slowly cross the state Tuesday which will keep us under the gun for some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day however at this point, severe weather is not expected Tuesday. Otherwise we’ll see plenty of clouds around and another warm and humid day with temperatures topping off in the 70s to near 80°. Less humid, more comfortable air will move in behind the cold front on Wednesday. There will be an upper level disturbance crossing the state Wednesday which could trigger a few showers in spots. Wednesday will features variably cloudy skies with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Thursday looks good as a ridge of high pressure builds in. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with temperatures in the 70s to near 80° for highs. Humidity returns along with the chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday. Temperatures will again be in the 70s to near 80° for highs Friday afternoon.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce torrential downpours. Some thunderstorms may become severe with small hail and damaging winds possible. High temperatures between 69°-86°, coolest along the coast and warmest inland. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Patchy fog. Lows between 62°-69°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Warm and humid. Highs between 71°-80°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Less humid. Highs between 69°-79°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW