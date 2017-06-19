Three People Recovering after Jet Ski Collision on Little Sebago Lake Sunday

Three people are recovering after two jet skis collided on Little Sebago Lake Sunday afternoon.

Windham Fire crews say one person was on one jet ski, and two were on the other when they crashed into each other.

A witness out on his boat heard a loud bang and cries for help.

He navigated toward the victims and pulled them aboard.

“We were just kinda out cruising and relaxing, and then all the sudden the accident happened just maybe 20 feet in front of us. We just happen to be at the right place at the wrong time or the wrong place at the right time.” Says witness James Mycock.

All three victims were taken to Maine Medical Center with what’s considered non-life threatening injuries.

Maine Wardens are investigating a cause.