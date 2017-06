Thousands Trek across Downtown Portland for Pride Parade Saturday

Thousands trekked across Downtown Portland Saturday for the Pride Parade.

Participants carried signs and rode on floats.

Parade goers say the event is both a celebration and a political statement.

“We are here to show that we are still staying involved that we are still staying politically active and that we won’t be denied our rights.” Says Portland resident Joey Brunelle.

The Pride Parade started in Monument Square and ended in Deering Oaks Park.