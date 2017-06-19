Skowhegan’s Run of River Committee Receives $15K

$15,000. That’s how much Skowhegan’s Run of River Committee received.

The Davis Conservation Foundation awarded the grant.

Run of River will be a Whitewater Recreation Area in and around the Kennebec River in downtown Skowhegan.

It will include a whitewater park, non-motorized trails; a riverfront promenade, an improved fishing habitat and a boathouse/events center.

All with the goal of improving and diversifying Skowhegan’s economy and tourism.

The committee has reached 25% of its goal for phase one and is now seeking more grant money and private donations.