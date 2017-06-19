Senior Watch: June 19, 2017

Dr. Sarah Irving stopped by the TV5 studios to talk about the new Short Stay Unit opening at Eastern Maine Medical Center…

Frequently Asked Questions about the EMMC Short Stay Unit:

What is the Short Stay Unit?

The 12-bed Short Stay Unit on Haskell 3 is focused on managing the care for patients who qualify for observation status. Staff in the unit will determine if the patient can be safely discharged to home or should be admitted as an inpatient.

What is Observation Status?

Hospitals are required to review all patients to determine if they meet criteria for inpatient admission or require observation to further determine if admission or management as an outpatient is appropriate. All insurances define a set of specific, clinically appropriate services, which include ongoing short term treatment, assessment, and reassessment before a decision can be made as to whether the patient should be admitted as an inpatient or if they are able to be discharged from the hospital. This correct designation ensures that hospitals are reimbursed correctly for patient care that is provided.

When will the unit open? This unit is scheduled to open June 20, 2017.

How long will patients stay in the unit? Observation stays are usually about 18-24 hours.

What kinds of patients will be in the unit?

Patients selected for observation will have a relatively low severity of illness, and most will be sent home and sent for follow up treatment in an outpatient setting. About 1/3 will require admission as an inpatient.