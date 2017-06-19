Puppy Adoption at Bangor Humane Society

If you’re looking to adopt a puppy in the near future, you’re in luck.

Nearly 17 puppies will be up for adoption Tuesday at the Bangor Humane Society.

It’s because of a new collaboration between Bangor, Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Mississippi and the ASPCA.

In the south, there are a lot of overcrowded shelters that could wind up euthanizing some dogs. That’s when shelters in Maine step in.

The dog transport program will bring nearly 200 dogs and puppies to Maine for adoption each month.

“There is no animal shelter in the state of Maine that is a kill shelter. All of us are no kill, which means we only euthanize for health or aggression, when it’s in the best interest of the animal. We never euthanize an animal based on time or space,” said Stacey Coventry of the Bangor Humane Society. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case down in the South. So these adoptions, we are literally saving lives.”

Arrive early. Folks can receive a wait-list number at 9 am.

Doors open at noon to start the adoption process.

All puppies will be fixed, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

Puppies 6 months and under are $350.

Prices for other dogs vary depending on age.

For more information on pet adoption or Tuesday’s puppy adoption, visit bangorhumanedotorg.