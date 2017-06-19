Plan to Increase Deer Hunting Permits in State is up for Public Hearing this Week

Maine’s plan to, again, increase the number of deer hunting permits in the state is up for a public hearing this week.

The State Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says it’s planning to offer more than 65,000 permits this year.

That’s an increase of more than 45% from last year’s total, following a 60% bump from the previous year.

State biologists say deer have had strong survival rates over recent winters. the permits the state gives out are “antless deer” permits that allow hunters to harvest deer of either sex, helping control the breeding population.

The Permit proposal will be the subject of a hearing on Wednesday at the Augusta Armory at 6pm.