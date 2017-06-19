Penquis June 19, 2017

Brook Dupuy and Angel Shaw from Rape Response Services stopped by the TV5 Studios talk about what their organization provides for the community.

Support and advocacy for survivors of sexual violence, their families, and concerned others, including a 24-hour crisis and support line for:

24-hour accompaniment for survivors who seek medical attention, who wish to report to the police, or to engage with the criminal justice system, no matter when the violence was perpetrated.

Crisis intervention and information

Referrals for mental health, legal help, support groups, and other community resources.

Community awareness-building and prevention education for all ages and audiences on a range of topics, including sexual violence prevention and the impact of sexual violence, sexual harassment, internet safety, personal body safety and Parents In The Know.

Our education programs are designed to meet the standards of the Maine Learning Results and are created in partnership with the Maine Department of Education and the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

At Rape Response Services, we ask everyone to do their part to end sexual violence. We ask why sexual assault occurs and what behaviors we all can change to make a difference. We ask that everyone be an active bystander by standing up to bullying, aggression, street harassment, and sexism. We teach young people about healthy relationships, how to critically analyze media sources that objectify people, and how to recognize and combat gender stereotypes. We help schools, businesses, and communities to create policies that promote respect and equality.