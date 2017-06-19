Muggy, with Hit & Miss Thunderstorms Tonight

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The combination of a very humid airmass across Maine and a slowly approaching cold front will bring scattered strong to severe thunderstorms to much of Maine through this evening. Not everyone will see the severe storms, but those that due may see torrential downpours that cause flash flooding, a strong a gusty wind that may gust over 60 mph and cause some damage and the possibility of small to medium size hail. The strongest storms will tend to be located from the Bangor Region on west through the evening hours. The strongest storms will tend to weaken later this evening, but scattered showers and thundershowers will continue through much of the nighttime hours. Low temps tonight will hold in the 60s and areas of dense fog will likely develop. Tuesday will start out mostly cloudy and foggy, but later in the morning some partial sunshine will likely develop and that will cause another round of scattered showers and thundershowers to pop-up. Tomorrows showers and storm don’t appear to be nearly as strong as today’s storms, with high temps tomorrow running in the 70s to near 80. On Wednesday an upper level trough may kick off a stray shower or two, especially north and west of the Bangor Region, otherwise the skies will become partly sunny. Thursday looks like the pick of the week weatherwise as high pressure moves into the Northeast. An approaching cold front will likely bring another round of scattered showers and storms back to Maine later Friday into early Saturday.

Tonight: Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms this evening, then leftover showers and storms late, with patchy fog and a gusty wind near any thunderstorms, with low temps in the 60s.

Tuesday: Early fog then mostly to partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and a southwest breeze around 10 mph, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a stray shower or two possible and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps between 73 and 82.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Early showers possible then variably cloudy, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist