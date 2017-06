Milk tanker Catches on Fire on I-95 Sunday Morning

A large tanker caught fire on the Maine Turnpike early Sunday morning.

Augusta fire officials were called out around 4:30 am.

When crews arrived, they determined the tanker was hauling milk, not fuel.

All 12 of the tanker’s wheels were engulfed in flames.

The driver was not injured. He managed to pull over to the break-down lane.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, but a captain with the Augusta Fire Department says early signs indicate some kind of mechanical issue.