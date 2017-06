Maine DOT Receives $600K for Diverging Diamond Interchange

The Maine Department of Transportation has landed another $600,000 in federal money.

It’s to help design a diverging diamond interchange on I-95 in Bangor at Exit 187 and Hogan Road.

DOT officials say it will help reduce accidents and provide bicycle and pedestrian access at the existing intersection.

The diverging diamond interchange design will incorporate the existing structure.

On an average day, 35,000 cars use Exit 187, with 22,000 going over the bridge that runs over the top of I-95.