Maine Department of Labor Laying off 10 Employees, Cuts Back Hours at Unemployment Call Center

With unemployment claims at the lowest they’ve been in the last three decades, the Maine Department of Labor is laying off 10 employees and cutting back hours at their unemployment call center.

According to a spokeswoman for the Department, Maine doesn’t have enough participants in the reemployment services and eligibility assessment program to ensure federal reimbursement for 10 employees.

Participation in the program was 47% below what was required in February. In April, it was 23% lower.

According to the Commissioner of Labor, Maine is the first state to put the program on hiatus.