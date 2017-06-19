I Love My Pet June 19, 2017

On Monday’s I Love My Pet we met Mac:

Mac belongs to Katie and Magan

His owners love him because he is so happy and sweet.

Mac has away of always being there whenever his owners need him to finish their food…even when they weren’t even done with it themselves.

Lily is looking for her forever home..she’s at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society.

Lily is happy-go-lucky and friendly.

She has been at the shelter since April.

Lily does need to work on her manners and obedience.

She would do best with and experienced owner.

If you would like to adopt Lily, or another animal from the Kennebec Valley Humane Society please call 626-3491 or log on pethavenlane.org.

