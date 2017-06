Fire Destroys Baileyville Mobile Home

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Baileyville Friday afternoon.

The trailer was engulfed in smoke by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters from Calais, Princeton and Baileyville responded.

According to the Baileyville Fire Department an electrical outlet is to blame.

The home is a total loss because of heat and smoke damage.

The owner was inside at the time but got out safely.

The Red Cross is helping.