Darling’s Donates Van to Camp Capella

Darling’s Auto is handing over the keys to a Ford Van to Camp Capella in Dedham.

The van will be used over the summer to transport campers for Camp Capella’s day camp.

The folks at Camp Capella say it’s something they were truly in need of.

Heidi Riggs, Director of Camp Capella says, “Being where we’re located, it can be a commute for a lot for our families to come, but having a donation like this will allow that many more kids to come down to day camp and their parents not have to make that daily commute.”

Otis Soohey, General Manager for Darling’s Auto says, “We try to give back to the community in which way we can. Transportation seems to be our niche. We just thought it would be a great cause to get behind.”

Darling’s also wrapped the van with a Camp Capella logo.