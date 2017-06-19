Cloudy & Muggy With Strong To Severe Storms Possible Today

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies for our Monday with temps warming into the upper 60s to upper 70s, humidity will remain high and uncomfortable. While not much sun is expected, any sun breaks will only help to fuel today’s showers/storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with the primary threats being heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning and hail. Make sure to stay weather aware and connected to WABI for the latest on any watches/warnings. While any thunderstorms could contain very heavy downpours, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for this afternoon into Tuesday morning. With the potential of 1-2 inches of rain with some locally higher amounts expected in spots, make sure to keep a close eye on poor drainage areas and remember to never drive though standing water.

Clouds and showers/storms will stick around for Tuesday with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Partly to mostly sunny skies with comfortable humidity is expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. While most of Friday looks dry with highs temps in the low 70s to low 80s, keep an eye to the sky for the chance of an afternoon showers/storm.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s to near 80° inland. Scattered showers and thunderstorms especially this afternoon and evening. Some could be strong to severe with the primary threats being hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours and lightning.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Warm and humid with afternoon highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Chance showers/storms with highs in the low 70s to low 80s.