CFO and Washington Hancock Community Agency to Merge

Two agencies dedicated to helping folks in Washington and Hancock counties…will soon become one.

Board members for Child and Family Opportunities and the Washington Hancock Community Agency voted to merge the organizations together.

The name of the newly formed group has not yet been decided. However, leaders of both organizations say frontline staff and services provided will operate in much the same way as now.

The merger is expected to happen by October.