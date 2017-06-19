Caribou Recreation Department gets Extreme for Summer

The Caribou Recreation Department is getting extreme this summer.

They are getting kids outside and exploring all that the county has to offer.

Programs range from nine weeks of kayaking to backpacking Baxter, fly fishing and mountain biking.

“We live in an area that’s full of natural resources and this being case and point right here the Aroostook River, and we try to capitalize on what we have around us and try to introduce kids to what we have in our backyard.” Says Recreation Program Director Neal Sleeper.

This past weekend was as canoe trip on the Allagash.