Brewer Observes Juneteenth Celebration

Folks gathered in Brewer Monday to remember the freeing of US slaves more than 150 years ago.

The Juneteenth event celebrates union soldiers arriving in Texas with the news the Civil War was over and people who were slaves were free.

The Maine Human Rights Coalition organized the event at Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park.

“The solution to this problem of racism and discrimination in America begins with YOU, not the guy around the corner, not somebody else, not Jim Varner, but with YOU, and the time to act is NOW, now,” said Jim Varner of the Maine Human Rights Coalition.

“If you try to forget your history or try to erase your history, you’re doomed to repeat it. I firmly believe that,” said Kevin O’Connell, Mayor of Brewer. “You have to know where you came from and where you’re going. So I think it’s very important for us to remember Juneteenth Day.”

Juneteenth is recognized as a state holiday or observance in 42 states.

It’s also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.