Bill Allowing Women to Receive 12 Month Supply of Prescribed Birth Control becomes Law

A bill allowing women to receive up to a 12 month supply of prescribed birth control has become law without the Governor’s signature.

Most Maine insurance providers currently have a one month or three month limit.

The law will go into effect this fall.

A reproductive health policy nonprofit says more than two dozen states are considering similar bills this year as the federal Affordable Care Act faces potential overhaul.