Baking Whoopie Pies in time for the Festival

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is this Saturday, June 24th in the heart of Dover-Foxcroft!

Our Morning Show welcomed Bangor’s Whoopie Pie Cafe Owner James Gallagher to show us how to make these delicious treats, from baking the cakes to filling the pies up with frosting.

Folks from all over the state are welcome to celebrate Maine’s favorite treat – the whoopie pie!

Bright and early at 8 am and 8:30 am, there will be ‘earn your whoopie pie’ races for kids and adults.

Starting at 10 am and going on until 4pm, there will be whoopie pie eating contests for all ages!

There will be close to 100 different vendors booths for you to visit, including food, artisans, and crafts tables!

Not sure where to start, you can head straight to the information booth in the center of town.

For more information, you can visit the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival’s official Facebook Page, or visit their Website.