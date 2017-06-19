Annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival this Saturday

The annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is coming to Dover-Foxcroft!

Our morning crew had Executive Director of the Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, Patrick Myers sit down with us to talk about all the different venues and games you’ll get to enjoy at the festival.

The festival is open to everyone!

On June 24th in Dover-Foxcroft, Folks from all over the state will gather to celebrate one of Maine’s favorite dessert – the whoopie pie!

Not sure where to start, you can head straight to the information booth in the center of town.

For more information, you can visit the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival’s official Facebook Page, or visit their Website.