48 Nonprofits Sharing $800,000 in Grant Funding from L.L. Bean’s Grandson

$800,000 will be split among four dozen non-profit groups in Maine.

It’s from the John T. Gorman Foundation.

Gorman, known a Tom, was a grandson of L.L Bean.

He started the foundation in 1995 to help meet the immediate needs of Maine’s most vulnerable residents.

Among those benefiting from the funding-

Area Interfaith Outreach in Knox County- $15,000

Down East Hospice Volunteers in Washington County- $10,000

Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic- $7,000

Friends of Aroostook in Aroostook, Washington, Piscataquis and Penobscot counties- $10,000

H.O.M.E. In Orland- $15,000

Hand in Hand (Mano En Mano) in Washington County- $20,000

Health Community Coalition in Franklin County- $25,000

Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County- $10,000

Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area- $15,000

Kennebec Valley Mental Health Center- $25,000

Knox County Homeless Coalition- $25,000

Maine Sea Coast Mission- $25,000

Penobscot Bay Medical Center- $25,000

Pine Tree Hospice- $10,000

Unity Barn Raisers- $12,000

For a complete list of grant recipients, log onto https://www.jtgfoundation.org/2017/06/John-T-Gorman-Foundation-Gives-48-Grants-to-Support-Mainers-in-All-16-Counties/