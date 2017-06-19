$800,000 will be split among four dozen non-profit groups in Maine.
It’s from the John T. Gorman Foundation.
Gorman, known a Tom, was a grandson of L.L Bean.
He started the foundation in 1995 to help meet the immediate needs of Maine’s most vulnerable residents.
Among those benefiting from the funding-
Area Interfaith Outreach in Knox County- $15,000
Down East Hospice Volunteers in Washington County- $10,000
Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic- $7,000
Friends of Aroostook in Aroostook, Washington, Piscataquis and Penobscot counties- $10,000
H.O.M.E. In Orland- $15,000
Hand in Hand (Mano En Mano) in Washington County- $20,000
Health Community Coalition in Franklin County- $25,000
Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County- $10,000
Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area- $15,000
Kennebec Valley Mental Health Center- $25,000
Knox County Homeless Coalition- $25,000
Maine Sea Coast Mission- $25,000
Penobscot Bay Medical Center- $25,000
Pine Tree Hospice- $10,000
Unity Barn Raisers- $12,000
For a complete list of grant recipients, log onto https://www.jtgfoundation.org/2017/06/John-T-Gorman-Foundation-Gives-48-Grants-to-Support-Mainers-in-All-16-Counties/