Union Wineries Host Father’s Day Tastings

Wineries in the Union area held their annual event for Father’s Day. Sweetgrass Farm Winery and Distillery and Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery hosted.

“We teamed up quite a few years back just to bring people to Union,” said Holly Oakes Savage, Co-Owner of Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery. “Union is a beautiful farming country, and to bring people out here they can see that there’s more than just one place to stop.”

“It’s usually quite peaceful, and it looks like today’s gonna be peaceful too, and i know some people like to walk our trails,” said Constance Bodine, Co-Owner of Sweetgrass Farm Winery and Distillery. “Some people like to sit out on the grass and enjoy the view. most everyone likes to sample the different wines that are available.”

The event featured food, music, and of course a chance to sample some wine.

“They gotta bring dad,” said Bodine. “If he’s a gin lover oh he’s gonna love this place. so, it’s sort of special too, because we get a lot of 20 something, and 30 somethings, bringing their dads to these events.”

“It’s father’s day so what father doesn’t like cheese and wine? Really,” said Caitlin Hunter, owner of Appleton Creamery. “We’re all in the same watershed so the water is the most important ingredient in the cheese. most important ingredient in wine, and if you have good tasting water everything follows from that.”

Visitors weren’t the only people who got to spend time with fathers. for these family owned wineries, the day also gives them a chance to connect with their loved ones.

“It’s also a great way to bring family and friends here to help us run the events,” said Savage. “I get to spend father’s day with my dad. basically, when we do any event with our farm it’s very family oriented. i have my boys here, and like i mentioned just bringing on other family members too to help with it.”

“He’s my adventure partner. He travels, he is funny, and he really works hard. So, he’s a great role model.”