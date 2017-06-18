Noonan Tournament Honors Memory of Bangor Native

Bangor High School has been packed with top high school and college talent this weekend.

It’s the 6th Clark Noonan Memorial basketball tournament.

The tourney is a fundraiser for a scholarship in memory of the late Bangor High player.

Luke Hettermann organized the tournament in honor of his friend.

“I hear different traditions that teams will do. It’s sometimes the only weekend that they see a lot of these guys. So just some of the things that they do each year and they know this weekends coming up and I really look forward to it and have fun with it which is something that Clark would always would’ve done. He always had fun.”

All the money raised from this weekend’s tournament will go to a memorial scholarship in Noonan’s name to the Bangor High School Boosters Club.