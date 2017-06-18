Dirigo Girls State Returns to Husson University

High school girls from across the state helped kick off the first day of Girls State at Husson University in Bangor.

It’s a week long program teaching government at the local and state levels.

The girls will participate in mock trails, town meetings, and forums.

Counselors say the program is vital for young girls.

“They need to learn about how to participate in government not by what they’re seeing right now out there in the world, but what they can do in Maine to make politics and government better and so we’re really proud of it.”

The program is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.