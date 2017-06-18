Cloudy & Muggy With Strong To Severe Storm Monday PM

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lead to a muggy and mild night with lows falling back into the 60s. With high humidity and light winds out of the south expect patchy dense fog developing overnight. After midnight the risk for a few showers will push into Maine.

More clouds than sun for Monday with temps warming into the upper 60s to upper 70s, humidity will remain high and uncomfortable. While not much sun is expected, any sun will be extra fuel to afternoon showers/storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with the primary threats being heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning and hail. Make sure to stay weather aware and connected to WABI for the latest on any watches/warnings. While any thunderstorm could contain heavy downpours, heavy rain will move thought overnight Monday into Tuesday because of that the national weather service has issued a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. With 1-2 inches of rain expect over the area and the potential for some high totals make sure to keep a close eye on poor drainage areas and remember to never drive though standing water. Sustain winds will be out of the south between 5-10mph, but any storm could produce stronger wind gust.

Clouds and showers/storms will stick around for Tuesday but humidity levels will start to fall with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Partly to mostly sunny skies with comfortable humidity is expect Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. While most of Friday looks dry with highs temps in the low 70s to low 80s, keep an eye to the sky for the chance of an afternoon showers/storm.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, muggy and mild with lows in the 60s. Showers will develop after midnight. Winds will be light out of the south between 5-10mph, therefore dense fog will reduce visibility.

Monday: More clouds than sun with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, muggy with scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong to severe with the primary threats hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours and lightning.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun with a morning showers and storms, humidity levels will start to fall with afternoon highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Chance showers/storms with highs in the low 70s to low 80s.