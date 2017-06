State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in West Gardiner

The Maine State Police are investigating the shooting death of a West Gardiner man Saturday morning.

41 year old James Haskell was found dead outside his home on Yeaston Drive after an apparent gun shot wound.

According to police the call came in around 3 AM from the home.

There were several people at the scene during the shooting who are cooperating with police.

No one has been taken into custody.

An autopsy will be scheduled with the Maine Medical Examiners Office.