WATCH LIVE

Penobscot Valley Snaps Richmond’s 88-Game Winning Streak, Claim State Class D Title

Jun 17, 201711:43 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

CLASS D STATE GAME

PENOBSCOT VALLEY 4, RICHMOND 0

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us