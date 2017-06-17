Mostly Cloudy, Muggy and Breezy For Sunday

We keep the cloudy skies around this evening with overnight lows falling back into the mid-50s to low 60s, winds will be light out of the south between 3-6mph. With increasing humidity levels and light wind patchy dense fog is expect to develop overnight making for some slow travel.

Not much sunshine expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will start to pick up out of the south between 9-11mph with gust upwards of 21+mph. Humidity levels will remain uncomfortable, this could trigger a small chance for a showers/storm Sunday afternoon. Temps start to warm by Monday with highs in the low 70s to low 80s, with high humidity. Not much sun is expected, however any sun will be extra fuel to afternoon showers/storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with the primary threats being heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning and hail. Make sure to stay weather aware and connected to WABI for the latest on any watches/warnings. Clouds and showers will stick around for Tuesday but humidity levels will start to fall with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Showers early on Wednesday will finally give way to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Thursday will still be in the low 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine to end the week.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Winds will be light between 3-6mph out of the south. Humidity levels will continue to rise and therefore patchy dense fog with develop.

Sunday: More clouds than sun with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will pick up out of the south between 9-11mph with gust 21+mph. Humidity levels will remain uncomfortable leading to the small chance of a showers/thunderstorm.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorm will develop by the afternoon, some could be strong to severe.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun with a morning showers, humidity levels will start to fall with afternoon highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, isolated showers with highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s to low 80s.