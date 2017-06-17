Holden PD Hosts Bike Rodeo

June is National Safety Month.

What better way to celebrate than with a bike rodeo?

That’s what the Holden Police Department decided to do.

They partnered with the Brewer Walmart today to host their first bike rodeo.

Participants of all ages were encouraged to ride in a closed traffic skills course.

Organizers say that this event is an important reminder for kids and parents, especially with school getting out for the summer.

“In June a lot of kids are getting out, enjoying the weather and everything. They’re out of school so it’s a good opportunity to explain bicycle safety and how important it is and try to prevent some accidents.”

Two lucky winners from today’s raffle went home with a bike.